Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys C$126,000.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,756,842 shares in the company, valued at C$12,293,620.92.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,170.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$13,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$33,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,550.00.

Shares of NHK opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

