Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £4,962.30 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil bought 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £4,962.30 ($6,484.12).

Shares of LON:OIT opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 million and a P/E ratio of -64.20. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.95 ($1.55).

