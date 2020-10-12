Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $18,343.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $18,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANET opened at $227.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.19.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

