Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $232,128.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AN stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.