Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) SVP Sells $1,793,990.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 118.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

