Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $1,457,412.00 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $1,457,412.00.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $95.70.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
