Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $1,457,412.00 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $1,457,412.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

