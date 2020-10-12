Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,250,983.45 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $2,250,983.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,231.30.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,884,812.30.

On Monday, September 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,810,425.60.

On Monday, August 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,996,916.20.

On Thursday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,095,400.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $46.35 on Monday. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

