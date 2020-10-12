Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,250,983.45 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $2,250,983.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,231.30.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,884,812.30.
- On Monday, September 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,810,425.60.
- On Monday, August 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,996,916.20.
- On Thursday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,095,400.00.
NYSE:NET opened at $46.35 on Monday. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
