Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $3,720,500.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $3,720,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,257 shares in the company, valued at $43,078,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $111.79 on Monday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,589.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

