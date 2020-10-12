Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $300,714.48 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,366,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $300,714.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,168,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 132,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $29,150.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 334,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $73,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 504,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $115,920.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.23 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 91,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 830,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

