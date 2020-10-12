Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Sells $199,890.00 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Saeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of iRobot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $263,920.00.

IRBT stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

