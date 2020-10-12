Insider Selling: Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sells $168,240.00 in Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ LEAF opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.
About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.
