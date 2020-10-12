Insider Selling: Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sells $168,240.00 in Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LEAF opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Leaf Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,540,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 820.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 194,765 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

