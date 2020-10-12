Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells $2,540,000.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masimo stock opened at $242.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.29. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Masimo by 98.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after buying an additional 67,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Masimo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masimo by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.63.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

