Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $260,839.80 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.90, for a total value of $260,839.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, John Sakys sold 298 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $74,500.00.

On Friday, August 14th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.

Shares of MLAB opened at $282.97 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $284.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

MLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 243.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

