Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $896,400.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $896,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $876,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $740,250.00.

On Friday, July 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $653,100.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 699,281 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $22,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.