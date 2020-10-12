Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $896,400.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $896,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $876,750.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $740,250.00.
- On Friday, July 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $653,100.00.
Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 699,281 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $22,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
