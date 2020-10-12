Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells $6,667,800.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $218.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

