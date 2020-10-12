Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO Sells $1,009,000.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $1,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,203,607.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign stock opened at $209.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.64. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. BidaskClub cut shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 104.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 535.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 56.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.