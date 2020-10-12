Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $61.18. 147,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,444.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Insiders sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,638 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

