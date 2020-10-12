Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $25,463.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1,793.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

