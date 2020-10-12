Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $100.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.
ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.
In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ITGR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. 153,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Integer has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
