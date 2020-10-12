Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IART. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

