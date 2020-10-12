Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 2,069,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 849,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Specifically, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $581,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after buying an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $18,306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.