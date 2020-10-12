Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 99,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

