International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.41. 1,454,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,870. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 68.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 272,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 87.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

