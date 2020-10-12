International Paper (NYSE:IP) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IP. BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.