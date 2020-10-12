Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

ISNPY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 108,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

