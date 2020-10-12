Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.98.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 95.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

