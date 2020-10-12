Investec Lowers Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) to Sell

Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

