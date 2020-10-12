InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.61.

NYSE NVTA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.31. 2,582,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,383. InVitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $939,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,321. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 2,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in InVitae during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

