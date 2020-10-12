Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

IRDM stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.40. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,262,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $1,639,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

