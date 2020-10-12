iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells $1,000,040.25 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

iRobot stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. TheStreet raised iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iRobot by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iRobot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

