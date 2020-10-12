iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells $1,000,040.25 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
iRobot stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iRobot by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iRobot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
