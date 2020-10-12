iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Colliers Securities downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised iRobot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

IRBT stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iRobot by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

