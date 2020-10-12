iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Colliers Securities downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised iRobot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.
IRBT stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58.
In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iRobot by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
