Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) recently:
- 10/9/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/30/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/30/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.
- 9/22/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/16/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/4/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.51. 1,085,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.49.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 387,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.