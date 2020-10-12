Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) recently:

10/9/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/30/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

9/22/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2020 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.51. 1,085,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 387,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.