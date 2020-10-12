IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IT Tech Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.23.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

NASDAQ TFII opened at $47.78 on Friday. IT Tech Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.