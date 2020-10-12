IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 5.9%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 721,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 785,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The firm has a market cap of $516.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $2,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 29.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 828,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

