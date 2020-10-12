J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX) vs. Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) and J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Flanigan's Enterprises and J. Alexander's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flanigan's Enterprises 1.41% 3.55% 1.67% J. Alexander's -10.66% -6.74% -3.29%

This table compares Flanigan's Enterprises and J. Alexander's’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flanigan's Enterprises $116.20 million 0.28 $3.65 million N/A N/A J. Alexander's $247.27 million 0.32 $8.82 million N/A N/A

J. Alexander's has higher revenue and earnings than Flanigan's Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Flanigan's Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of J. Alexander's shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of Flanigan's Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of J. Alexander's shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Flanigan's Enterprises has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. Alexander's has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flanigan's Enterprises and J. Alexander's, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flanigan's Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A J. Alexander's 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Flanigan's Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of September 29, 2019, it operated 26 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About J. Alexander's

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of April 20, 2020, it operated 47 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.