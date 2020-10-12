J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.68.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,426,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

