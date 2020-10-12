Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $27.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

