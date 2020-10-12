JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of JCDXF stock remained flat at $$17.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

