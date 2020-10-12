Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €84.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.50 ($99.41).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €93.34 ($109.81) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.38.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

