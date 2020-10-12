Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $429.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $415.00 to $429.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

FICO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.86.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $442.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $452.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,953,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $1,226,193.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,294 shares of company stock valued at $37,014,193. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 19,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

