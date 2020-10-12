Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $33.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Gentex by 25.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Gentex by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 620,310 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 118.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 385,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 343,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.