Jefferies Financial Group Boosts McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $265.00

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald's’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.37.

MCD stock opened at $224.83 on Friday. McDonald's has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald's will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $80,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

