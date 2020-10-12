Jefferies Financial Group Boosts National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $46.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 158,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Vision by 34.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Vision by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Vision by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

