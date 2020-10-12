Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SVCBY. Nordea Equity Research lowered SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Danske lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.