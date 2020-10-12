Jefferies Financial Group Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $188.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $151.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $155.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

