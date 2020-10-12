Jefferies Financial Group Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $188.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $151.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $155.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
Recommended Story: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.