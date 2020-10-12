Jefferies Financial Group Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $161.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.31.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $141.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,098,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.