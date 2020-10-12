Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JCAP. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jernigan Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

JCAP opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 7.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 149,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

