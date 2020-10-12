Jewel 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $683.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002106 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $683.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

