Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.13. 334,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

