JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 82 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 75 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

